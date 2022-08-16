Kourtney Kardashian hits the gym in a crop top and leggings after joining Travis Barker on tour

Image credit: Splashnews

Get up and grind! Kourtney Kardashian she was ready to train in a new mirror selfie that she shared on her Instagram story on Monday, Aug.15. The reality star sported a black top and matching leggings as she stood in front of some exercise equipment, ready to work out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by celebrities ♥ ️✨🌟✨ (@estrelasssf)

In addition to his selfie, Kourt, 43, wrote a “good morning” message to his followers and shared a link to his Poosh website with some tips on his training. The article was titled “How to Activate the Pelvic Floor to Optimize Your Workouts”.

The gym photo came shortly after Kourtney set out to see her husband Travis Barker, as he joined his friend and collaborator Kelly machine gun on some of its stops Sold out tour. The reality star shared a series of photos with her new hubby backstage at the concert, as well as some shots of him playing drums during a handful of MGK songs. She is not the only one enjoying the road. Travis commented on her post to gush about how happy he was to have her. “Tour life is better with you,” she wrote. Kourt clearly loves being a “wife of the tour”, even enjoying the blink-182 member’s drum rehearsal sessions, which Travis said was his “favorite time of day”.

In addition to her great workout look, Kourtney had a lot of fun this summer and offered great looks all along. She spent a lot of time relaxing on the lake and swimming, wearing sexy bodysuits while she was on the boat. The all-black look isn’t the only outfit she wore as she gave fans some exercise advice. She posed in a leopard-print swimsuit as she gave her fans some pilates exercises for the arms in early August.

The reality star is clearly living her best life after getting married to Travis in May. In early summer, a source close to her revealed it HollywoodLife exclusively that he loved being his wife. “Marrying Travis only strengthened the bond she has with her children, and they were so happy to have been included in their wedding party,” they said.