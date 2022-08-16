Know the meaning of your tattoos

Camila Hair He has become a huge pop star. She is known worldwide and every song she releases becomes a trend on social networks. She has been dedicating herself to music for 10 years, and she is barely 25. She has managed to have a large number of fans, who are always aware of everything she does or says.

She is one of the most listened to artists, and today we are going to tell you about the tattoos she has on her skin. The former Fifth Harmony member was terrified of needles, but she finally decided to get a couple of prints. Do you know which ones they are? Read on and find out the details.

Camila Cabello’s tattoos

The interpreter of ‘Havana’ overcame her fear of needles and got two tattoos. They cannot be seen with the naked eye, but they have great meaning for her. The first one that was done was inside one of the fingers of her hand. A simple phrase accompanies her skin: “It’s a mystery”.

While the second tattoo is a circular braid that is located on the nape of the neck. According to the same singer, it is in honor of nature. She read the book ‘Braiding Sweet Grass’, by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and she was so inspired that she did not hesitate to do it. She even decided to upload a photo of her tattoo to her social networks.

For now, Camila Hair He only has 2 tattoos. She feels like this, but I’m sure she’ll surprise us later with a new print. This time what will she be?

In a statement posted on their social media, the two noted that their relationship was becoming “stale and complacent.” After a few weeks, Camila Hair spoke out about their breakup. “We both started dating very young, we were really just learning to be adults. I think as you get older, priorities change,” she said.

