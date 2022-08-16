Kim Kardashian shows off her curves in a bandeau bikini in the pool

In the midst of the controversies unleashed by his break with Peter Davidson and the constant attacks of Kanye-West against him, kim kardashian has been keeping busy working on promoting the headphone collection she launched with Beats by Dre.

Through your account Instagram has been promoting the three designs that he launched with the brand, under a nude and minimalist style.

In a reel of photos, Kim wore a maroon ensemble made up of a bandeau bra with a straight neckline to match a bikini thongboth garments belong to the swimwear collection of Skims.

The businesswoman flaunted her impact figure, the same one she has worked hard in recent months to lose almost 10 kiloswhile drinking a glass of wine at the edge of a swimming pool.

To the look summery added gold frame sunglasses in addition to headphones Beats by Dre in brown.

She showed off her beauty with makeup in shades of tan, lipstick naked, blush cinnamon color, a base layer uniform to the rest of your skin, in addition to the characteristic contouring which helped sharpen his features.

For its part, the hair showed it accommodated under a casual and carefree style in a high bun with loose strands on the sides.

“My Beats Fit Pro collection with @beatsbydre is available worldwide. Available in Moon, Dune, and Earth,” she wrote in the caption.

When he launched the collection, Kim told fashion: “I was one of the first people who got to try Beats Fit Pro when they launched last year. They are so comfortable that I will forget I have them on.”

He also talked about the concept he gave to the designs: “I was just bringing my creative concept and color palette to a brand that I have always respected and loved. This collection is really for people who appreciate a monochromatic or minimalist look from head to toe.”

Kim Kardashian is enjoying an end-of-summer vacation with his daughter North and a group of girlfriends at a luxurious mountain destination in Idaho.

Through its social networks, the businesswoman He shared some details of his trip, in which he has gone zip-lining with his eldest daughter, has made outdoor bonfires, hiked and has gone out on a boat ride.

In a video shared in his stories, he was seen doing wakeboarding on the lake of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

His trip was one of the first he did after finishing with the comedian 28 years old after nine months of relationship.

Pete and Kim They broke up due to their multiple work occupations and personal life, although they remain on good terms and it is said that Kardashian wishes to always be her friend because she still thinks that “he is the nicest and sweetest boy in the world”.

A few days ago it was revealed that the actor started psychological therapy due to the emotional trauma caused Kanye-West through the harassment he received when he started dating Kim to the day they broke up.

“He’s been in trauma therapy for much of [debido a Kanye]. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and has had to seek help,” revealed a source in an interview with People.

MA