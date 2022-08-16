Kim Kardashian reveals her first love

As we all know, the famous model has a great fanaticism for engines. On this occasion, Kim revealed what her first love was. Slide and know all the details!

kim kardashian is one of the celebrities of the moment. Her incredible garage is one of the collections that any car lover could not pass up. A high-end showcase that brings together an abysmal figure and is on everyone’s lips. A luxury that can be given thanks to its fortune that oscillates the 1,800,000 dollars.

Kim is one of the most active personalities on social media. She loves to publish her lavish life and cause a furor in the media. Something that also allowed him his reality show “The Kardashians”, that giving the world something to talk about. In addition, his advertising contracts add up to a significant millionaire in his bank account.

On this occasion, the model revealed one of his great loves. That’s how we found out Range Rover It is among the favorites of the celebrity. The English brand is extremely attractive for its large size. Not to mention, its incredible features and the elegance of its designs, something that Kim seems to take into account.

Kim Kardashian has a Range Rover Sportone of the models most acclaimed by celebrities. This SUV has a V8 engine and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. A really very nice design, which adds to its fabulous collection. However, it has the peculiarity of keeping a special place in its display case.

This car has a value of around 249,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions. A design that became a faithful company for Kim, and for which she has an important appreciation. The model loves to show off and this off-roader with her imposing presence is luxurious. And what do you think of this copy?

Kim Kardashian behind the wheel of her Range Rover.