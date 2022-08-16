Kim Kardashian poses with high boots and bikini on Instagram

With her love affair with Pete Davidson coming to an end, kim kardashian He has allowed himself to be portrayed in a series of photo sessions that have all the flavor of revenge. She looks provocative, sexy, and utterly absurd if we think of the celebrity working out in a pair of extra-high boots. Immediately the digital content went viral, sparking buzz and amazement.

‘Doing my own heavy lifting,’ the businesswoman wrote on Instagram, capping off the caption with a tongue-in-cheek emoji – hinting that it’s really unlikely to work out at the gym in this hyper sexy set. That is why the photo has all the flavor of a revenge look.

We’ve just confirmed that Princess Diana’s irresistibly sexy black dress has come to an end. Do you remember the piece, which, in its time, went viral when the news of the separation of Prince Carlos with Lady Di was released? Apparently what today is to wear a triangle bikini with a thong from her brand SKIMS in a nude color combined with a extra mini off the shoulder top in white (a trend from the 2000s that is making a comeback, so take note) and a pair of high boots above the knee.

Has anyone noticed that the dizzying, ultra-high-heeled, soft camouflage cuissardes pieces are from the ex-partner’s Yeezy collection? kim kardashian, Kanye West. We wonder if this digital content – ​​the photo gallery and the mini video – hides a coded message for the two exes. In fact, Kim brought the glam to the gym, followed by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who actually commented ‘I wore it this morning to the gym’.