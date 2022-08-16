Kim Kardashian designs the new, expensive, Apple earphones

Kim Kardashian and Dr. Dre’s company Beats sign the new collection of glamorous earphones for Apple.

Kim Kardashianinfluencer and entrepreneur with lots of fashion campaigns to her credit, throws herself into the world of technology with Apple. Kanye West’s ex-wife signs the new ones earphones together with Beats, a company of Dr. Dre.

Kim Kardashian designs the new Apple earphones

Among the most influential women in the world, with her own 329 million followers on Instagram, Kim Kardashian he is one of the richest people in America and he owes everything to himself and to his desire to focus on his marketing skills, refined over time thanks to collaborations with major brands. Kim launched her line SKIMSan underwaer clothing line designed to highlight curves and to adapt to any type of complexion.

In short, an inclusive line in every sense of which Kardashian is very very proud. Just thinking about these ideas, the neutral tones of the skin, Kim he drew together with BeatsDr. Dre’s electronics company, the new line of earphones of the Apple. Let’s see together the novelty created by the influencer for the well-known international brand.

Kim Kardashian amazes with Apple: the glamorous novelty

Apple focuses on glamorous novelties e Kim Kardashian she is the right woman to do it internationally. The first collaboration between the well-known influencer and the house of tech products was overseen by Beatsowned by Dr. Dre, who left it to Kim to choose the design of the new ones wireless earphones.

READ ALSO >>> GIULIA SALEMI, DAYANE MELLO, SOLEIL RISES: THE BEACHWEAR LINES ARE IRRESISTIBLE

A minimal, chic design, which contains the neutral tones of earth and skin, as we find in SKIMS, Kim’s underwear line. The new earphones Beats Fit Prosigned Kardashianwill be available starting today, August 16, 2022 in three nudes shades: Moon, Dune and Earth, at the price of 199 dollars moon.