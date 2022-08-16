Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their romance after 9 months

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had already made public appearances as a couple. This is how they were seen at the last MET Gala, where Kardashian grabbed the spotlight by wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress (REUTERS)

Although what of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed to be quite serious, in the end it did not get any further, and the couple decided to end their romance just 9 months after starting it, in the midst of the turbulent breakup that the social media star had with Kanye West.

According to the portal AND! Entertainment, Kardashian and the actor ended their courtship but remain friends, same version published by Page Six.

“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They love and respect each other very much, but they discovered that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship, ”said a person close to the couple.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance ended after 9 months (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

So far neither of the two involved has spoken openly about the breakup. Davidson is in Australia filming a date, while Kim remains in the US taking care of her family. At the moment, the star of Keeping up with the kardashians (Up To Date With The Kardashians) Nor has he deleted the photograph he has with his now ex-partner.

The first kiss of this couple occurred in October, specifically during a sketch of the famous program Saturday night Liveat that time, Kim assured that it had only been “a kiss on stage that was fun, but it wasn’t an intense feeling.”

This romantic rapprochement happened because they were playing Disney characters, Jasmine and Aladdin. Despite that first impression, the TV star and comedian’s inner circle revealed that their good chemistry was evident from then on.

Kim has not yet deleted the photo session she uploaded with Pete just three weeks ago (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

“She was shy and giggly with him,” a source told Saturday Night Live to Star magazine: “Pete made her laugh and there was obviously a connection between them.”

And it is that time later, Kim admitted that if he had had more than a fleeting feeling, particularly because he did not attend his party after the Saturday night Live: “I thought about it later, I said ‘Damn, he’s the only person who didn’t come.'”

Months later, that kiss became a tattoo that Pete Davidson got to remember the moment forever, the comedian wrote the names on his collarbone “Jasmine and Aladdin.”

“Pete can be super charming and she loves the attention,” a source told the magazine. Peopleand added that Kim was “having fun and enjoying life” following her split from Kanye West. Everything seems to indicate that this romance after a significant relationship is over.

After several demonstrations of affection in public, the romance between Pete Davidson and Kim became official in November 2021, from that moment, both said that they were happy to see how far love would take them.

“She (Kim) is telling some people that it’s not serious yet, but she’s not dating anyone else. She was trying not to make a big deal out of it, but she was really in love with him,” the source mentioned. AND! News at the time.

On the other hand, a magazine source People claimed that for Kim, Pete was a “breath of fresh air” compared to Kanye, “You need someone who doesn’t take himself or life too seriously.” In this way, the people who live with the famous businesswoman showed that the relationship had no pretense of being very extensive, they were just getting carried away.

At the time, the romance between Pete and Kim made Kanye West, now the businesswoman’s ex-husband, extremely jealous (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo)

In March of this year, the businesswoman made official the divorce with the father of her children Y dropped surname “West”. Kim Kardashian was declared legally single by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran.

At the time, the rapper who is also known as Ye He said he was totally jealous of the kiss that his now ex-wife had with Pete. The former couple has four children, whose names are: North, 8 years old; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm of 2.

For several months, Kanye West continued to refer to Kim as “his wife” and it was a long time before she accepted that she wanted a divorce, she even went so far as to say that she had only requested this separation at the request of the program where she said so.

He also came to establish three conditions for him to agree to sign the paper, this only after having generated a strategy for not doing it.

KEEP READING:

Kanye West: Cool rapper and producer, egomaniac, provocateur and everything else too

From a body scan to an ultrasound of the buttocks: the procedures that Kim Kardashian has publicly exposed

The intense romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson