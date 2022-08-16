Kim Kardashian and Beats Launch Special Edition Beats Fit Pro Headphones

Beats by Dre Y kim kardashian announced the first custom collaboration for BeatsFitProthe brand’s wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Beats x Kim are available starting today, August 16, at Apple.com/kim and in stores this Wednesday, August 17.

According to the signature, Beats x Kim sits at the intersection of fashion and function, featuring high-quality technology dressed in the signature minimalist aesthetic of the celebrity. The BeatsFitPro They are available in three neutral colors: Moon (Sure), dunes (middle) and Earth (deep). Versatile shades and a wingtip design provide a secure fit for a seamless transition through the day’s activities, from the gym to the office and everywhere in between. Also designed as a fashion statementpeople can express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasting looks.

I wanted to break with the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.” Kim Kardashian added.… This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that show individuality.”

Beats x Kim They are already available in Apple stores for a price of 4,799 pesos.

Kim Kardashian, in the tech industry

Beats Fit Pro is the most advanced and innovative Beats headphones to date, delivering a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, and apple h1 chip. It is also compatible with Android phones by downloading the app Beats Companion. The headphones will retail for $199.

Kim brought his signature minimalist style to the first custom Beats Fit Pro collection.” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We’re thrilled to bring the most innovative Beats headphones in a gorgeous new color palette to music fans and fashionistas alike.”

To accompany the launch, kim kardashian stars in the official campaign Beats x Kim and shares his inspiration for the collaboration and a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot.

