Kim Kardashian Afraid Kanye West Will Try to ‘Get Her Back’

kim kardashian resumed her single life after her courtship with the comedian Peter Davidson, which lasted nine months, ended in a surprising way. The 41-year-old American socialite filed for divorce from Kanye West more than a year ago, but after various personal and economic negotiations, the couple is close to signing the sentence of dissolution of the marital partnership.

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children and have been married for seven years.

(Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married on May 24, 2014 in Italy / AP)

However, despite the fact that there is apparently a good ex-partner relationship between them, Kim Kardashian fears that Kanye will try to “get her back” now that he is again without a partner.

“Kim is so glad Kanye is dating again and that he didn’t try to win her back after she split with Pete. One of her biggest worries was that Kanye would think her breakup meant he had a chance to make up with her. Everyone asked him about it. She told them that it would never happen and she meant it,” an insider revealed to “Hollywood Reporter.” And when the businesswoman began with the legal paperwork to separate the rapper, he did the unthinkable so that she would return to her side.

Currently, kanye-west He dates model Monica Corgan. “Finally, the parties agreed on everything and kim kardashian She hopes to move on with her life as a single woman.