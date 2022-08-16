Khloé Kardashian would have revealed the name of her second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristán Thompson welcomed their second child on August 5.a news that generated controversy due to the relationship full of ups and downs that the former couple had, caused by the basketball player’s infidelities.

Since the birth of the minor, the socialite has decided to have a low profile on social networks, keeping the identity of her little one private, as well as her name.

That is whye followers of Khloé Kardashian were given the task of looking for clues that they could reveal the name of the new baby and found that in an interview that the also businesswoman gave to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in 2018, she talked about the possible names that she would choose for her son in case she had a boy.

“I think if it’s a boy, I’ll go with Junior” or “Tristan Jr.”, mentioned the TV presenter. At that time, Khloé Kardashian said she did not know what name to choose if she had a girl.

On TikTok, a user resumed the interview and shared it, which generated a great debate, as many Internet users reacted with comments asking the celebrity not to name his son that way, given his history with the NBA star. , detailed Life&Style.

“God, I hope not”, “He is not a Jr. Tristan, we need to name him Loyal”, Internet users ask that the new baby be called Robert, in honor of the late father of the socialite. “Just call that baby Robert, please.”

Khloé Kardashian’s eldest daughter is called True, name he chose on the advice of his grandmother MJ, as it was my great-grandfather’s first name and his grandfather’s middle name.”

