Khloé Kardashian turns 38 and… does she remove her implants to celebrate?

The kardashian sisters are always a topic of conversation and, on this occasion, it is the turn of khloe who has just turned 38 and the versions around that he took off his buttock implants they are getting stronger, because it seems that the prominent butt that characterized him has disappeared and, instead, now he looks much smaller and in proportion to his body, he looks incredible!



When it seems that Khloé Kardashian could not look more beautiful, she has! Well, for some time now, her physical aesthetics are far from how she used to appear in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, but I am not referring to her weight or the color with which she dyes her hair, but rather, a decade ago, the Kardashians were one of the celebrities who imposed the trend of plastic surgery as an ideal of beauty and today, it seems that they have said goodbye.

It’s not just Khloé, but Kim and Kourtney are becoming more natural or, at least, that’s what we see in the photos, where the breasts and butt are no longer the focus of attention. One day after turning 38 years old, “Koko” -as they affectionately call her- shows that beauty lies beyond being the recipient of a couple of silicones, because over the years she has been one of the members of the family who she has experienced the most radical changes, developing self-confidence and self-confidence.

Will it be true? Social networks have been divided; there are those who assure that it is her butt and it was always about him, but that exercise and her rigid diet have been responsible for the fact that she now looks much smaller, as well as the followers who say that the blonde wants everything except to be related to plastic surgery, because she is at a stage in her life when there are much more important things, such as self-acceptance.

After the dissolution of her first marriage to former basketball player Lamar Odom, in 2016, Khloé experienced a series of changes in eating habits and began to exercise, becoming one of the most athletic celebrities. During this period, she also met the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, who although he was the person she chose to become a mother, the basketball player was unfaithful to her on multiple occasions, before and after her pregnancy, because shortly after At the time the daughter he shares with Koko was born, the athlete was expecting another child with coach Maralee Nichols.

But this did not become an impediment for Khloé to move forward, because over time she learned that happiness does not have to do with being with a couple, so after the separation she claimed to feel very happy, concentrating all the love that she can give to little True and to herself. And as they say, even if she didn’t want it, “love comes when you least expect it”, because it seems that the businesswoman has already found a new person with whom to try her luck, a businessman that her sister Kim introduced her to, however, she has not yet made no official confirmation of this news.

