Khloe Kardashian shares photo of daughter True, 4, overblown breakfast with golden fork and heart-shaped pancake

KHLOE Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson lives a lavish lifestyle and even her golden breakfast is bespoke.

Kardashian fans were given a glimpse into the daily life of her daughter, True, 4, via Khloe’s Instagram.

Khloe featured one of True's extravagant meals on her Instagram story

5

Khloe posted a photo of True’s meal in her story and it was out of this world.

Two of the plates were heart-shaped and the bowl was shaped like a star.

True had blueberries, chopped strawberries, orange slices, bacon, and heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast.

Of course, the adorable heart-shaped pancakes were coated in powdered sugar.

Khloe flaunts the MINUS waist in corset and jeans while fans

Tristan shares a rare photo of son Prince after welcoming the baby with Khloe

The spread was spread out on a white cloth with pink hearts as decoration.

The opulent meal was completed by the utensil, a golden spork.

THE REAL LIFE

True’s meal is a small example of how luxurious her life is with her famous mother Hulu.

Most recently, the four-year-old was photographed wearing a $ 1,625 Hermes blanket on the family’s private plane while True uses an iPad.

Most read in Entertainment

Fans have called the photo deaf, but Khloe has been criticized multiple times for flaunting her wealth.

In a KUWTK video clip, fans got to see True’s parking lot where all of his miniature toy vehicles were stored.

For her fourth birthday, Khloe threw her daughter a cat-themed party with an inflatable slide, cat-themed dessert, and royal kittens.

THE HOUSE OF KHLOE

This photo isn’t the first time we’ve seen a bit of True’s eating habits.

When she was three, Khloe posted a video of her eating in their new home.

The home is worth $ 17 million and is located directly next to Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas.

The property includes a huge pool that True loves to swim in. She also spends time with her cousins, like 7-year-old Dream, in the pool.

Khloe toured her new home on The Kardashians, but was immediately struck by the lack of creativity and color in the design.

Twist in the mysterious death of the future bride after the body was brutally stabbed 20 TIMES

Kim Kardashian

Side-by-side villas come in at a total of $ 37 million.

An insider exclusively told The US Sun that Khole and Kris were “acting like zillas” during the construction process.

Khloe has been criticized in the past for flaunting her wealth, especially when it comes to her daughter

5

It seems that True has achieved everything he has always wanted

5

True is also enjoying Khloe's new $ 17 million home

5

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker