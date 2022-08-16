Kevin Hart revealed how Will Smith is after his unfortunate incident at the Oscars: “He regrets it”

Although almost four months have passed since the unfortunate incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, the scene is still very present in the memory of all viewers; especially since, despite the apologies he has offered on several occasions, Will Smith isolated himself from the world and has remained out of the public eye ever since.

Although this act occurred in an attempt to defend his wife from the jokes Rock made about his alopecia, many Internet users, actors and even the Hollywood Film Academy itself condemned the actor’s actions and banned him for 10 years of all activity. related to the institution.

However, it seems that the protagonist of “I am Legend” has had time to meditate, because according to his friend, Kevin Hart, he is completely sorry for that event.

“Will has regrets about this, you know, he’s a lot better now and certainly a lot better than he was before,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the “DC League of Super-Pets” movie. , in which he lends his voice.

Also read: JLo and Ben Affleck secretly married? Filter alleged marriage license

Hart also explained that he could not side with anyone, or judge what they did, since both Smith and Rock are his friends; He even asked the public to forget this embarrassing moment.

“I still love him very much [a Will]I love Chris too, and you can’t judge a person by one thing. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so,” he added.

Finally, Kevin expressed his wish that both can get to talk about it so that they can continue doing what they do best, give their talent to the cinema: “The only thing I hope is that the two find a way to reconcile about that and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This is not about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing our best to move forward,” he concluded.

Read also: Sasha Sokol reveals that she has already ratified her lawsuit against Luis de Llano: “It is in court”