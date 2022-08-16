Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton among the 19 celebrities called into question for the “deceptive” promotion of NFT

Consumer protection group Truth in Advertising (TINA.org), sued 19 celebrities for promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), without disclosing their connection to the projects.

The nonprofit consumer advocacy organization said on its website that it had investigated “celebrities promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their social media channels”discovering that “this is an industry full of deceptions”.

Stars include sports champions Floyd Mayweather and Tom Brady, music icons Eminem and Snoop Dog and several actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, to whom letters were sent asking to immediately disclose any material ties to the NFT companies or brands they had promoted:

“The promoter often does not disclose the material connection with the sponsored NFT company.”

NFTs are digital certificates stored on the blockchain that attest to ownership of a digital or physical asset, usually a work of art, and many high-profile projects often attract celebrity endorsement and promotion.

Although no legal sanctions have been imposed, on August 8, TINA.org sent a letter to the celebrities involvedexplaining their grievances and warning them of the potentially damaging effect that NFT shilling can have on the public.

A major concern expressed in the letters is that the possible financial risks associated with investing in these speculative digital assets are not disclosed.

Previously, on June 10, TINA.org had sent letters to the legal teams of Justin Bieber and Reese Witherspoon, for promoting NFT on their social accounts without disclosing the link with the projects. Bieber’s legal team responded on July 1, denying any wrongdoing but stating that the posts would be updated. While Witherspoon’s legal team contacted TINA.org on July 20, stating that the actress receives no material benefit from promoting NFTs.

Shilling could violate FTC guidelines

In a post on its website, TINA.org wrote that the aforementioned celebrities may violate Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulations regarding the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertisinge and requirements for influencers.

The advocate group refers to the FTC’s website, which points out how influencers must disclose any material ties to the brands they sponsor, and make the information clear, unambiguous, evident and within the endorsement.

So far, no cases have been disclosed of celebrities facing legal penalties for sponsoring NFTs or cryptocurrencies.

However, several class actions are underway, the most famous being against Elon Musk for backing Dogecoin and Mark Cuban for promoting Voyager crypto products.

Other celebrities, such as Matt Damon, caused a sensation for participating in a commercial promoting crypto products, the actor being mocked and ridiculed relentlessly for his involvement.

Don’t listen to celebrities: SEC

In 2017, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned investors of celebrity-backed initial coin offerings in a post on its website.

“Investors should remember that celebrity endorsements may seem impartial, but instead their support is usually part of a paid promotion.” “Celebrities who back an investment often don’t have enough expertise to ensure that the investment is appropriate and compliant with federal securities laws.”

According to the SEC, celebrities and influencers who use social media to encourage their followers to buy stock or other investment tools could be considered illegal if they do not disclose the nature, source and amount of any compensation paid, directly or indirectly.