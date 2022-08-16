JurassicWorld. Bryce Dallas Howard was paid less than Chris Pratt

Digital Millennium

Mexico / 08.15.2022 19:06:02





Bryce DallasHowardactress who co-stars in the action-fantasy film saga Jurassic Worlddenounced that he was paid substantially less than the famous Hollywood actor Chris Pratt for the 2018 sequel.

In an interview for InsiderHoward assured that the reports of that time, which assured that had received 8 million dollars against 10 from Pratt, they were inaccurate because, without mentioning figures, he assured that he earned “much less” even.

“The reports were very interesting because I was paid much less than the reports said, much less,” Howard told the outlet. “When I started trading for Jurassic, it was 2014, it was a different world and I was at a huge disadvantage. And unfortunately you have to sign up for three movies, so your deals are done.“.

However, this is not a situation that they would leave like this, since the same actress practiced with Chris Pratt on the matter, and he gave him his full support to be able to level it as much as possible.

“What I will say is that Chris and I discussed it, and every time there was an opportunity to move the needle on things that hadn’t been negotiated yet, like a game or a trip, he literally said to me: ‘You don’t, you don’t even have to do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. They’re going to pay us the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce’“, he assured. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really love it, because I’ve been paid more for that kind of stuff than for the movie,” she added.







Jurassic World: Dominion Cast Interview

This is not the first time that there is talk of a situation in which there is a disparity in wages in Hollywood in relation to gender, since it has been denounced that there are women actresses who earn less for their roles than men, even if they are co-stars.

Recently, actress Kirsten Dunst revealed that the pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire was wide in Spiderman 2despite the fact that both had a relevant role in the tape, and she even appeared in the promotional ones.

chaov