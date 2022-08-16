Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Earned Far Less Money Than Chris Pratt

Salary injustices are the order of the day in Hollywood. There are artists who draw more attention than others and manage to attract more audiences to theaters, but that should not be an excuse or reason for some to charge such exorbitant figures compared to others. Bryce Dallas Howard has now revealed, as collected from Varietywho was paid a lot less than Chris Pratt in the trilogy of Jurassic World. Though on this occasion, his co-star did her best to try and fix the problem. In principle, the actress received 8 million dollars for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomcompared to the 10 million that Pratt put in his pocketbut that information would be false and there would be an even greater difference.

Chris Pratt was in charge of solving that salary gap between the two

“The reports were very interesting because they paid me much less than what they said, much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic World’, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign for three films and that way your agreements are fixed”, comments the actress. Next, explains that Pratt wanted to take action on the matter so that it would not be repeated more times with future projects in the saga: “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there has been an opportunity to change things that had not already been negotiated, like a game or an attraction, he has literally said to me: ‘You don’t have to do it.’ I’ll do anything. I’m going to do all the negotiating. They’re going to pay us the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.”

Howard does not reveal more precise data on salaries, but he does thank Pratt for being concerned about the issue and for making the situation improve. Jurassic World: Dominion has already closed the trilogy of Jurassic World with quite good box office results, with 974 million dollars worldwide.