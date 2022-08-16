Julia Janeiro is the Spanish Kardashian

Since I came of age, julia janeiro tried to become a kardashian. The daughter of Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario has as a reference the sisters most famous on American television and because of her way of acting we have no doubt that she would also like to be part of that media clan.

Juls, as the young influencer calls herself on networks, nevertheless belongs to another media saga, that of the Janeiros, which in Spain, saving the distances, could perfectly be the Cañí version of the Kardashians.

The evidence that proves that Julia Janeiro is a Kardashian

While Julia waits for her American ‘sisters’ to adopt her and recognize her as one of their own… she doesn’t stop striving to be as similar to them as possible. Starting with the sensual photos that she shares of her on her social network, where she poses with tight clothes while she shows off her curves and derrière.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie know how to enhance their curves. Although the oldest and the model of the sisters (Kourtney and Kendall) are more discreet in this, the others do not hesitate to work their bodies in the gym (and visit the surgeon) to further mark the hourglass silhouette. A figure that Julia also boasts of since she underwent a breast augmentation operation.

Julia Janeiro’s networks, under review

For the eldest daughter of Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario, the sisters are their greatest style reference. Therefore, she does not hesitate to imitate them and copy her way of dressing whenever she can. In addition, thanks to her position and reference, her wardrobe can also include garments signed by great designers.

Something that the Kardashians themselves also do, although they have their own clothing recirculation website and Julia – which could perfectly be the ‘lost sister’ of the famous businesswomen – sells it in well-known second-hand clothing pages and at prices infinitely more affordable than the daughters of Kris Jenner.

Source link