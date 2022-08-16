Johnny Depp will direct a movie again and produce it Al Pacino / magazine See

After the controversial trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardin which she was the loser and the victorious actor, in fact, she has to pay him about 10 million dollars, for which he has put his mansion up for sale, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has risen professionally.

Johnny Depp will direct a movie again. here in a scene from Pirates of the Caribbean, the movie that he has said he will not return to. Photo: Courtesy

Johnny Depp returns to directing

The entertainment industry had turned its back on Johnny after his ex-wife accused him of abuse, however, the outcome of the trial made his colleagues and fans believe in Depp again. Now, according to several media outlets, Depp is preparing to take on a great professional challenge. Directing, work that he has not developed for 25 years.

It would be a film about the Italian painter Amedeo Modigiliani, produced by Barry Navidi and Al Pacino. who would be responsible for producing.

“Bringing the life of Mr. Modigliani to the screen makes me feel very honored. It was a life of great hardship, but with a triumph at the end: a universally human story that all viewers can relate to.”, Depp said of the project.

You may also like: Amber Heard would blackmail Elon Musk with compromising videos

The movie it would be based on a play of the same title.

Johnny Depp would return to Fantastic Beasts

On the other hand, it was also learned that several actors, including Mads Mikkelsen they are requesting Johnny’s return to the Fantastic Beasts story. “Now things have changed. She has won the trial, so we’ll see if she comes back. He could do it. I’m a big fan of Johnny. He is an amazing actor, he did a fantastic job. I couldn’t copy him. It was impossible to do it because there was so much of him. It would have been creative suicide. So we had to invent something else, something that was mine and that would create a bridge between the two, “said the actor, making it clear that Depp’s possible role in the plot is more than a possibility.

Here the entertainment news that are trending

Amber Heard will sue Johnny Depp again

This occurs while Amber Heard is not resigned. She talks that she would be putting together a new pool of lawyers to start a new legal battle against her ex-husband. She would be thinking of filing an appeal that seeks to reverse the sentence. A spokesperson for the actress has confirmed the news of her, indicating that David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown will represent her.