Johnny Depp returns to direct a film after 25 years with Al Pacino as producer

A few weeks before the end of the trial that pitted him against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp go back to the movies. After starring in that media litigation, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He draws up a plan to return to the big screen and, among the projects that timidly emerge, is one in which he will sit in the director’s chair.

During the last hours, it was confirmed that Depp will make a feature film called Modigliani. It is a biographical drama based on the figure of the Italian painter, Amedeo Modigliani. One very important thing to keep in mind is that Al Pacino will be one of the producers of the film, which does not yet have a tentative release date .

Johnny Depp

Taking as a starting point the theatrical piece of Dennis McIntyrewhich will be adapted to the cinema by sweater Y Mary Kromolowski, Modigliani takes place in 1916. Set in the streets of Paris, the action progresses over 48 hours, in which the protagonist will go through a series of episodes that will be key in his consolidation as one of the most important figures of that time and will transform him. into an art legend.

Through a statement that accompanied the announcement of this project, Depp wrote: “I am incredibly honored to bring Modigliani’s life to the screen with genuine humility. It is a saga of enormous sorrow, but also of eventual triumph, and a life story that all viewers can relate to.” At the moment, it is still unknown if Depp will also star in the film.

Modigliani marks Depp’s return to directing 25 years after his last film. In 1997, he starred in, wrote, produced and directed The Bravea feature film for which he had the performance of Marlon Brandowith whom he had an excellent relationship.

Depp and Pacino have already worked together in the past on the film Donnie Brascoa title that found them in front of the camera.

The other project that marks the return of Depp is the recently announced Jeanne duBarrya piece directed by Maiwenn. According to the site dead line the film tells the story of the last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles. The working-class woman begins to use her intelligence and charm to climb the social ladder. Quickly, she catches the attention of the monarch, who is unaware of her social status and both fall madly in love with her.

Johnny Depp as Louis XV (Photo: Why Not Productions)

Why Not Productions presented the first image where Depp is seen in the skin of Louis XV. In the photo he posed in profile, blindfolded, with white hair and white makeup. In addition, he dressed in one of the typical outfits worn by the 18th century monarch. The former Willy Wonka will co-star in the film with the aforementioned Maïwenn, who will play Jeanne du Barry. They will be accompanied by Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. This film does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is estimated that it will hit the screens in 2023.