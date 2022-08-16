Johnny Depp forgets Amber Heard’s drama next to another woman

Italy.- The last few months have been total chaos for the lives of Johnny Deppone of the most important actors in Hollywood, this due to the controversial and media trial he faced against his ex, the actress Amber Heardand the news about his private life does not end, as he has once again become a topic of conversation.

The artist was captured by the lens of the Daily Mail recently strolling through Italy, where he was seen next to a mysterious and beautiful woman with reddish hair, unleashing all kinds of reactions.

Johnny Depp was photographed last weekend next to an unknown companion, a woman with reddish hair apparently younger than him, while arriving at a rehearsal at the Santa Giulianna Arena, where he was a special guest with guitarist Jeff Beck, at the Umbria Jazz Festival.

The 59-year-old actor he was seen very smiling forgetting the drama with Amber Heard, dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown hat.

So far the identity of the woman who appeared next to Depp is unknown in recent days, but many believe that it is his new conquest, a new love that could have recently come into his life. However, the actor has not referred to the issue.

We recommend you read:

Graduated from the degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, Culiacán unit, generation 2015-2019. I joined EL DEBATE companies as an intern in the printed newspaper area in the entertainment section, where I had the opportunity to cover events and interview different local figures. At the end of my training period, I managed to get a job in the same company, starting in the web area, where, for two years, I have worked as a reporter in different journalistic genres, covering news content, conducting interviews with new talents and nationally recognized figures keeping our readers up to date on the entertainment medium. In the same way, I have been focused on tourism and travel news sharing the best destinations to visit both in Mexico and around the world.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker