Johnny Depp directs a movie 25 years later

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 08/16/2022 11:25 a.m.

Actor Johnny Depp is going to direct the film returns to direct a film after 25 years



Actor Johnny Depp returns to direct a movie after 25 years



Depp will be in the direction of ‘Modigliani’ and in front of the co-production will be Al Pacino



The film will be based on the life of the Italian painter and sculptor ‘Modigliani’

The actor American Johnny Depp will be in charge of the direction of a new film called Modigliani, 25 years after filming The Brave, This was announced last Monday by the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter. The feature film will begin filming in Europe next spring and will be co-produced by Al Pacino, although the distribution is unknown at the moment. Depp has reinvented himself after his victory in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and just a few weeks ago the interpreter surprised by putting up for sale his lithographs with which he won a fortune in one day.

The plot of the film is based on the play by Dennis McIntyrewhich tells the story of the painter Y sculptor Italian Modigliani during the second decade of the twentieth century. “Modigliani’s life had great difficulties, but also a final triumph. It is a universally human story with which all viewers can identifyDepp has declared, according to information from The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Modigliani’: a stage adaptation

The original play will be adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski and will bring together Al Pacino and the Iranian Barry Navidy, since both worked together in films like The Merchandise of Venice (2004) or Wilde Salome (2011).

“The saga of the life of Mr. Modigliani is something that I feel incredibly honored and truly honored to bring to the screen,” said Depp, who produces for IN.2, the European arm of his production company. Infinitum Nihil.

“This project has been very close to the heart of Al. Al introduced me to the work of Modigliani many years ago and I fell in love instantly”, said Navidi. “This is a part of Modi’s life and not a biography. It has been a dream for me working with Johnny again – he’s a true artist with an incredible vision to bring this great story to the screen.”

For his part, Al Pacino has confessed that: “We have been involved with Depp on this project for several years.

{{ #cards }}

{{#section.link.href}} {{section.link.title}} {{/section.link.href}} {{title.data}}

{{ /cards }}



Johnny Depp performs again

Johnny Depp has not only returned to film world from the hand of Modigliani, since a few weeks ago it became known that the legendary actor would return to the performance three years after his last film minamata, to put yourself in the shoes of king louis XV in the historical drama Jeanne duBarrydirected by the French Maïwenn Le Besco.

Although Depp is an actor best known for his roles on camera, the performer has produced ten movies, including Hugo 2011 and most recent Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan of 2020 .