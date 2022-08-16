Johnny Depp could return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’, actor Mads Mikkelsen hinted

danish actor, Mads Mikkelsenrecently spoke about the possible return of Johnny Depp to the big screen with fantastic animals, after having won the lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Following the publication of an opinion column in which Amber Heard narrated that he had been a victim of domestic violence, Warner Bros. decided to replace Johnny Depp in the saga.

Mads Mikkelsen was the actor chosen to play Grindelwald from the last installment Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

The Danish actor recently attended the Sarajevo Film Festivalwhose edition will end on August 19, to receive an honorary award for his contribution to the seventh art.

According to the medium dead lineMikkelsen did not hesitate to answer some of the questions surrounding his recent participation in Fantastic Animals.

The possible return of Johnny Depp to ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Mikkelson answered several questions about his latest film work, but the answers that stood out the most were those related to the character of Gellert Grindelwald.

(Photo: Instagram / @fantasticbeastsmovie)

In an interview for various media, Mads Mikkelson responded how he felt about the role. The actor said that the experience “it was very intimidating” when he was offered the role of Grindelwald after the alleged accusations against Depp.

“Obviously, well, now the course has changed, the lawsuit won, so Let’s see if it comes back. He could. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job.”

Mads explained that in taking on the role of Johnny Depp, he tried not to copy the American actor’s acting style. Instead he opted to “create something new, we had to create a bridge between him and me.”

Despite his statements, the Warner company has not commented on a fourth installment of the saga of Fantastic Animals. Nevertheless, Johnny Depp already has planned his return to the cinema as director in the film Modigliani.

The character, being one of the most emblematic villains of the canon of Harry Potter, it was performed for the first time in 2016 by Johnny Depp.