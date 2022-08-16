Johnny Depp and Death caught up with him when he rose to fame

This ‘Modigliani’, by Depp, is 48 hours in Paris in 1916 that changes the painter’s life.

Amedeo_Modigliani_1919_Jeanne_Hébuterne.jpg Jeann Hébuterne, painting by Amedeo Modigliani, 1919.

The drama

Amedeo’s story is very hard to remember. His father, Flaminio, was involved in his business, which was slowly collapsing. In 1884, when Modigliani was born, the bankruptcy happened.

His mother, Eugénie, was pregnant with Amedeo when the justice officials showed up at her house. But in Livorno all the objects that were on the bed of a pregnant woman were untouchable. Flaminio and Eugénie accumulated in their marriage bed all the jewels and objects of any value that they still owned.

Flaminio decided to try his hand at mining in Sardinia. Eugénie opened a language school for girls, and she wrote stories and literary articles while she raised her 4 children: Modigliani was poor and sick.

Amédeo-‘Finger‘ for the family- studied painting with Guglielmo Micheli, linked to the Florentine movement. Amedeo suffered an attack of typhoid fever and 2 years later tuberculosis.

From Naples and the Costiera Amalfitana to recover from his illness, to Florence and then to the Venice Institute of Arts: a lot of alcohol, drugs and brothels.

Then, to Paris, the avant-garde, where he met Max Jacob, Van Dongen, Picasso, Guillaume Apollinaire, Diego Rivera, Chaïm Soutine, Vicente Huidobro… but he was influenced by Toulouse-Lautrec, who brought him closer to Paul Cézanne, cubism and the blue period of Pablo Picasso.

Everyone was surprised by his speed of execution. Modigliani never retouched a work but those who posed for him said that he had bared their souls.

He returned to Livorno, sick and deteriorated, but did not stop the abuse. He returned to Paris, seeking refuge in sculpture when the art dealer Paul Guillaume introduced him to Constantin Brâncui. Others say it was the other way around: that because he met Constantin, he initiated his sculptural phase, influenced by African and Cambodian art, which led to the 1912 Autumn Salon.

But his lungs couldn’t take the dust.

When he was under the influence of alcohol, he was sad and violent. When he was sober, he was shy and charming.

Modigliani then had a son, with Simone Thiroux, a French-Canadian medical student: Gerard, whom he never recognized as his own. Gerard was given up for adoption and became a Catholic priest.

before meeting Jeanne Hebuterne,

Ukrainian sculptor Chana Orloff introduced him to her friend Jeanne Hébuterne, an 18-year-old student who had posed for French-Japanese painter Tsuguharu Foujita. Outraged, Jeanne’s family cut off her financial stipend.

Modigliani held his first exhibition, at Berthe Weill’s gallery, banned almost immediately because of the nudes: “public indecency.”

The Germans bombed Paris and he went to Nice with Hébuterne, who in 1919 was the mother of Jeanne Modigliani. So they went back to Paris, but his tuberculous meningitis got worse.

After 4 days without news, Moïse Kisling and Manuel Ortiz de Zárate found him unconscious on the bunk in his study, full of wine bottles and empty sardine cans. Jeanne, at the end of her new pregnancy, was by her side, drawing as if everything was already hopeless.

Hospitalized, Modigliani died 2 days later.

Days before, he had asked the French government for permission to marry Jeanne, but he still had to fill out forms.

Ironically, on the day of his burial, the Devambez gallery exhibited 20 Modigliani paintings in the Place Saint-Augustin, and success and fame followed. At his grave, he says on the tombstone:

Death caught up with him when he rose to fame. Death caught up with him when he rose to fame.

Jeanne Hebutérne will throw herself out of a 5th floor window, committing suicide along with another child she was carrying in her womb. Her family did not open the door of her own house to introduce her body.

Jeanne Modigliani will write her father’s biography: ‘Modigliani: Man and Myth’.

The return

Does Depp feel close to the 48 hours in Modigliani’s life that the play consists of? Was he afraid of looking like Modigliani? Escape from Modigliani?

Christmas: “Our story is a part of ‘Modi’s’ life and not a biography. It has been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again – he is a true artist with an incredible vision to bring this great story to the screen”.

Since July, Depp has been playing the role of king louis xv in a love story directed by the French director Maiwenn Le Besco, ‘Jeanne du Barry’, the 1st. Depp feature film in 3 years.

The description of the movie says: “The life of Jeanne Bécu, who was born the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and entered the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.”

Meanwhile, Dior Beauty confirmed the deal with Johnny, sharing images on Instagram of the actor/musician at his concert in Paris, with a caption: “Fearless but human, like Sauvage.”

His fans flooded the comments section to applaud Dior for continuing their business relationship with Johnny.

Johnny was the face of Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ for over 5 years and has helped the fragrance become one of the world’s best-selling fragrances.

The French company supported Johnny even after he lost his 2020 UK libel case against The Sun.

Dior also did not back out of the deal with Depp while he was facing Amber in his libel trial, which ended in favor of the actor, who is starting a tour with his rock band ‘Hollywood Vampires’.

dior.jpg Sauvage by Dior: Johnny Depp.

