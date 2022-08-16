John Malkovich: the man who could reign in Hollywood

He was a superlative star back in the ’90s, with dangerous friendships as a flagship of his talent, and there is even a movie with his name in the title (How to be John Malkovich) and now he has passed through Spain to embody a murderer and rapist in the play Infernal Comedy: Confessions of a Serial Killer.

But the star who could become a monarch of the mainstream decided that his path was another Or, maybe he just didn’t fit into the industry and his career drifted into small supporting roles and oddities all over the place.

What are the biographical keys of John Malkovich?

Let’s see.

an uneven race

Malkovich discovered his vocation at the age of 23, when he founded a theater Company in Chicago, but it was not until 1983, at the age of 30, that he moved to New York, participating in the work of Broadway death of a traveler beside Dustin Hoffmann.

His film debut with the film in a place of the heart was widely applauded and got a Oscar nomination as best supporting actor. This opened the doors of the seventh art for him, recording with steven spielberg The Sun’s empire. With this background it is not surprising that he was offered the role of the sinister and sensual Vicomte de Valmont in dangerous friendshipswork that led him to win the Oscar as best leading actor.

And from here, the race of Malkovich has been composed of mountains and valleys, without coming to reign in Hollywood but without getting off the first steps of access to the throne.

In 1994 he was nominated again for Oscar as best supporting actor for his role as an assassin in the film in the line of fire but then he surprised us in 1997 with with Airwhere he played a dangerous criminal who tries to escape on board a plane in a action movie of questionable quality.

Everyone can choose badly, we thought, and in 1999 once again demonstrated his acting quality with the film by Spike Jonze How to be John Malkovichin which he played a fictional version of himself.

From there, his career has been unstoppable but at least heterogeneous. her as soon as she embarked on an independent film as she delved into the world of fancy in productions like Eragon. of the drama of The exchange (Clint Eastwood2008) to comedy with burn after reading (the coen brothers2008) or commercial titles with Beowulf Y Transformers: dark side of the moon.

With this play, it seems that Malkovich returns to betting on the interpretative quality in front of the cost effectiveness financial, which does not mean that in a couple of years we will see him starring in the action movie shift. At the end of the day it is John Malkovich and he has earned the privilege of doing whatever he wants.