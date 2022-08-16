JLo and Ben Affleck will have a second wedding and it will last three days

It seems that a single wedding was not enough for the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho want to continue partying after having celebrated a small romantic ceremony in Las Vegas and even gone from Honeymoon to Paris.

Well, according to US media, the famous couple will celebrate a second wedding that will not be discreet at allwhich is planned for none other than next weekend at Ben’s mansion in Georgiabut what is most striking is that it will last three days!

As you read it, newlyweds want to throw home out the window and take it out on friends and family in this second wedding that promises to have everything.

Unlike the intimate wedding they had in Las Vegas, this time Family and friends will be present at the party which will kick off on a Friday with a rehearsal dinner.

The “highlight” of this mega wedding, a day that will feature a barbecue that will become a picnic, the latter is the plan they have for this Sunday.

If you want to closely follow this pompous ceremony, all the details will be published in the pages of Vogue, a magazine where the couple’s fans will also see the dress that the Ralph Lauren firm designed for JLo.

It was also revealed that he will be the event planner, Colin Cowie will be in charge of the wedding and who gets to charge for his services between 25 thousand and 25 million dollars, quite a fortune.

And of course you will have luxury guests, like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

The couple, who married in Las Vegas last month, have enjoyed a honeymoon in Europe in recent weeks with their children.

Their low-key wedding came nearly 20 years after they were last engaged, before Ben moved on to Jennifer Garner and JLo married Marc Anthony.

