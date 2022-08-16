Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “throw the house out the window”, would marry for the second time

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They do not finish celebrating their love, because they would marry for the second time in a great event that will last three days.

The couple surprised last month with their private engagement in Las Vegas and even announced, in subsequent weeks, their separation, a situation that took their fans by surprise, however, it seems that the “distance” only brought them closer, since this weekend “they would have” prepared various activities that they will enjoy with families and friends.

According to “Pagesix”, a source close to the couple said that for the occasion, Affleck wants the spotlight to focus on the Puerto Rican and her big day.

The itinerary of the lavish celebration would begin on Friday with a rehearsal dinner: Saturday is expected to be the royal wedding and on Sunday it will conclude with a barbecue and a picnic.

One of the details is that López will wear a Ralph Lauren haute couture dress, made in Italy, in addition to the fact that the event will take place in a property owned by the actor, located in Riceboro, a city in the state of Georgia.

Who will be the guests?

Actor Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some of the names on the list of lovers.

Who is in charge of the celebration?

The portal indicates that event organizer Colin Cowie is the one behind it. The budget for Colin to guide a bride on a special day ranges from $25,000 to $25 million.

He has also participated in weddings of personalities such as former athlete Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfrey.