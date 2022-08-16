Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprise and remarry

La couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never ceases to amaze us. Barely a month ago they got married and after that they spent three weeks together on their honeymoon. The last we heard from them is that they had decided to separate for a while so as not to cut off the magic. And now we know that they will remarry. What an emotional rollercoaster.

And this second wedding comes only a month after the first and will last three days of celebration. The festivities start on next friday the 19th until the sunday 21 and they will be at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, in the state of Georgia.

It will be an “intimate celebration for family and friends”

Their first wedding caught everyone off guard, as it was a surprise. Unlike this one, the second one will not be so secret after the media TMZ and Page Six have published that the celebration will be “intimate for family and friends”. This great day will be totally projected towards the artist: “Everything will focus on JLo, because Ben Affleck wants everything to focus on her on her big day,” a source tells Page Six.

There will be celebrities like Matt Damon or Jimmy Kimmel

The celebrations will be inaugurated this Friday with a rehearsal dinner. The next day will be the ceremony and on Sunday there will be a picnic and a barbecue. All events will be at the farm Ben Affleck who has 33 hectares. The most curious thing about this property owned by the actor is that the frustrated wedding of both in 2003. It is not yet known how many guests there will be but the presence of celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel or Drea de Matteo. And the person in charge of organizing the event will be Colin Cowiethe most famous among the famous.