Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time

One month after his first linkBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez prepare for the celebration of their second wedding. It won’t be just any party, well It will last three days: from next Friday the 19th to Sunday the 21st. A private estate of the actor in Riceboro, in the state of Georgia, is the place chosen by the couple for the event.

After their first “surprise” wedding, this time the intentions of the mediatic couple have been made public. The American newspapers TMZ Y Page Six They point out that the celebration will be “intimate for family and friends.” “Everything will focus on JLo, because Ben Affleck wants everything to focus on her on her big day,” explains an exclusive source cited by this latest portal.

the wedding plan

Apparently, on Friday the wedding will open with a rehearsal dinner. Saturday will be the main celebration with a wedding ceremony includedwhile on Sunday, as closing, there will be a picnic and a barbecue.

All acts will take place on the actor’s property. 33 hectares that, coincidentally, were destined to host the first wedding between the two in 2003. The venue has a main villa and a guest villa, although the number of attendees is unknown. However, the presence of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimel or Drea de Matteo, among others. Colin Cowie, the most common wedding planner among famous natives of the United States, will be in charge of officiating the link.

Jennifer Lopez will wear a Ralph Lauren dress, Although the source cited by Page Six refers anyone who wants to have information about the event to the artist’s website. That same means that the couple used to confirm the marriage and where they shared images about the first of the weddings.

Separated three weeks after the wedding

The couple did not shy away from their work commitments after their first marriage in Las Vegas. Neither Ben nor JLo had any qualms about distance to get on with their lives. “Being apart so soon after their wedding is not ideal.but they know that they have their whole lives ahead of them”, explained a source from the environment of both.