Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck host second 3-day wedding in Georgia: it will be “all about J.Lo”

Jennifer Lopez she is reportedly on the verge of a much more lavish second marriage Ben Affleck! The Selena star, 53, and the Pearl Harbor the actor, 50, has scheduled a massive three-day celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia, which will begin on Friday, Aug.19 with a rehearsal dinner, per page Page six. The actual wedding will take place on Sunday 21st August. “It will be all about J.Lo,” an insider told the outlet. “Ben wants all the attention to be on her for their big day.” HollywoodLife reached out to their representatives for comment but received no response.

Ben’s huge estate outside Savannah, Georgia is by all accounts more than adequate for a big party. According to Houses and Gardens, the approximately 87-acre estate overlooks the North Newport River on Hampton Island. It reportedly has two large houses – one 6,000 square feet and another 10,00 square feet – and, of course, a cottage, romantically nicknamed “The Summer Cottage”.

The report comes after Bennifer 2.0’s surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 16 at the city’s famous Little White Chapel. “We did it,” Jennifer wrote in a post-wedding newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty year old patient. So with the best witnesses you can ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our vows in the little chapel and exchanged rings that we’ll wear for the rest of our lives … it’s it was the best possible wedding we could imagine. One we dreamed of a long time ago and one made (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and the other) in the end, ”she added.

The second event is expected to bring in a much larger crowd, which Page Six says will include Ben’s Goodwill hunting improve Matt DamonHe is his brother, Ocean’s Eleven star Casey Affleck. Jimmy Kimmel And Drea de Matteo They are also reportedly on the guest list. The perfectly united family of the couple will be among the most high-profile guests: that of Jennifer Twins Maximum And Emme14 years with her ex-husband Marco Antonioand Ben’s children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Viola16 SERAFINA13 and Sam10 There will be also.

