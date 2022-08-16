Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a new marriage in Georgia

After the romantic getaway with a lightning wedding in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez they go back to the altar again. But this time with a grand ceremony.

A new marriage

According to what the American media write, in fact, the couple has planned a wedding that will take place next Saturday, August 20, in Georgia, in the property acquired by Affleck in 2003 during the first engagement with the singer and actress. Three days of celebrations are planned.

The guest list

Among the guests, of course, the friend of all time Matt Damon. And then Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleckbrother of Ben and the actress Drea de Matteo. Probably there will be no lack of beauty assistants of the diva, who have already taken part in the wedding in Las Vegas. From Rob Zangardifashion stylist, a Tom Bachikstar manicure expert, a Chris Appletonhis hairdresser.

The bride’s dress

For the new ‘yes’, the bride will be wearing a bespoke gown from Ralph Lauren and sewn in Italy. In the first ceremony, however, JLo wore two very different dresses. In the photos of the actual ceremony, with a veil, a bouquet and an enthusiastic Ben Affleck beside her, the Latin diva wears an ethereal creation Zahir Muradwith sweetheart neckline and long lace sleeves with delicate floral motifs.

Much simpler and with an immediately vintage impact is the other dress worn by Jennifer Lopez, clearly visible behind the scenes. Screwed in, with a soft, embroidered skirt, the dress would come from an old movie.

The program of the festivities

The program of the festivities includes a prenuptial dinner on Friday 19th August, a real ceremony on Saturday 20th, while on Sunday 21st August a final barbecue. It is unclear if JLo will also sing. After her wedding in Las Vegas, the singer and actress also requested to legally change her surname to Affleck.