Jennifer Lawrence turned 32: curiosities and some of the actress’s best films

Jennifer Lawrence celebrate this August 15 32 years of life. The American actress, winner of a Oscar Award in 2012, It is one of the figures of cinematographic art and one of the must-sees for all fans.

That is why at MARCA Claro we review some curiosities and the best movies of the one born in Indian Hills in Kentucky, United States.

6 curiosities of Jennifer Lawrence that every fan should know

Lawrence had a “very unhappy childhood, I was very upset. I had to go to therapy because my parents no longer knew what to do with me,” she acknowledged in an interview with Vanity Fair. I suffered from anxiety and hyperactivity. At the age of 15, he dropped out of school to try his hand at acting. She is the youngest actress (23 years old) in history to obtain three Oscar nominations. He is terrified of flying by plane, derived from an emergency landing he made on a private flight in 2017, after shooting ‘Mother!’. He has a ‘H2O’ tattoo on his hand. She did it with Liam Hemsworth and his family, as a reminder to ‘stay hydrated’. On a couple of occasions he has been seen as a fan of other celebrities such as Jeff Bridges and John Stamos. “I don’t like it when I meet people I admire because nothing good ever comes of it,” he admitted.

Some of Jennifer Lawrence’s best movies