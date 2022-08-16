Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with her first child

Just as there are celebrities who share their experiences through social networks daily, there are also those who want to protect their privacy at all costs. There are very few who decide to opt for this last option and the truth is that it must be something really complicated because it seems impossible to detach yourself from these official channels.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the actresses who has achieved it. You don’t have an Instagram account. the channel through which almost all celebrities communicate with their followers, nor can we find their official profile on Twitter. On the contrary, there are countless fan accounts that publish their images every day and the little information they receive from it.

Despite this secrecy, news as relevant as that confirmed by ‘People’ does reach the media: The actress is pregnant with what will be her first child. According to this publication, which has been supported by other media such as ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, it has been the representative of the protagonist of ‘Passengers’ who has advanced that will be a mother with Cooke Maroney.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, at the premiere of ‘Dark Phoenix’ | Rich Fury / GETTY

The first time it was known that they were a couple was in June 2018 and a few months later, in February of the following year, the star of ‘The Hunger Games’ had engaged to this art gallery owner. In October of that same year they said “yes, I want” in an intimate ceremonywhich was attended by personalities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone or Kris Jenner.

Have been very few times in which the actress has spoken about her personal life, but one is remembered in which he made reference to the one who will be the father of his first child. It was a day that she participated in the ‘Naked With Catt Slader’ podcast in 2019, where she opened up about her partner before walking down the aisle. “I just found Cooke and I want to marry him. I want to legally bind him to me forever. He is the best. You find your favorite person on the planet and you think, ‘You can’t leave!’” he acknowledged.

The news of the actress’s pregnancy has been known the same day it has been published the trailer for his new movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’. Directed by Adam McKay (who signs titles like ‘The vice of power’ or ‘The big bet’), it has a luxury cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio. Other actors with whom Lawrence has shared a script are Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett or Meryl Streep.

In the film, which even features the star appearance of the singer Ariana Grande, the actress accompanies the protagonist of ‘The Revenant’ on a very particular adventure: it is about a satire about two astronomers who start a tour to warn the world that a meteor is coming imminently. We can see it from December 24 on Netflix.