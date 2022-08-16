Jennifer Lawrence has a new idol: Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lawrence at the presentation of ‘Don’t Look Up’ credit:Bang Showbiz

The actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, is part of a stellar cast, that of the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, and that is why she has taken advantage of her last interview to dedicate some nice words to colleagues as illustrious as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jona Hill.

Curiously, the Hollywood star has confessed that she will remember even more fondly having been able to work with the singer Ariana Grande, who is also part of the cast and has left a deep mark on the interpreter. Jennifer has recognized that, after meeting her personally, she ended up feeling like one of the millions of fans that the pop diva has throughout the planet.

“I think I was even more impacted by being around Ariana Grande. It’s just that our world doesn’t usually mix with that of musicians, and what she does is so different to me,” the Oscar-winning actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight, just after qualifying Meryl Streep as the best performer in history.

“Let’s see, Meryl Streep is the best actress who has ever lived, and when you see her in person you realize it right away,” Jennifer assured during her conversation with the program, in which she has also fantasized about the idea of release their own record material one day. “Ariana and I sound similar, she would even say that I sound better. I’ll come up with something soon, you’ll see,” she joked.