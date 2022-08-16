Jennifer Lawrence and the intimate photos that a hacker stole

Jennifer Lawrence’s goal has brought her to the pinnacle of fame. In 2013, in her early twenties, she scooped the highest award for any actor and lifted the golden Oscar statuette for her character Tiffany Maxwell in Silver Linings Playbook. She became the youngest actress to win it.

The actress born on August 15, 1990 in Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States, came to acting by chance, an agent discovered her on the street and invited her to auditions, and despite her mother’s initial opposition, she managed go ahead with your ideas to make your way in the complicated world of cinema.

In 2014, at the height of her fame, Jennifer Lawrence, along with hundreds of celebrities and personalities, was the victim of hackers who entered hundreds of iCloud accounts on iPhone cell phones and leaked intimate photos, something that spread to the point that the term “viral” that has been used to refer to content that spreads in minutes on the network.

The perverse access to privacy

With an ascending career, what happened to Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the character of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games saga, highlighted the fragility to which we are all subjected thanks to the perverse minds of hackers who are dedicated to using their ingenuity for evil

Recently, the American actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with several zeros on her account.

For the crime committed against Jennifer Lawrence and at least 600 other victims, the police arrested several suspects involved in content leaks that occurred after these hackers posed as Apple technicians to access encrypted information in the iCloud cloud.

As the years go by, hackers devise tricks to seize intimate information and harm their victims, as happened to Jennifer Lawrence as a Hollywood celebrity.