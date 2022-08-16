Jennifer Aniston took some natural selfies, “accused” moisture for her hair and the networks exploded

Jennifer Aniston from her leading role in Friends in the ’90s became one of the most famous, successful and highest paid actresses in Hollywood. And each appearance of his gives people something to talk about. Now it seems that the goddess who embodied Monica Geller she is not the only one whose hair has problems with humidity. And with two “natural” selfies that she posted on her Instagram account, she blew up social media.

The actress took a couple of Instagram photos without makeup that they put its natural waves front and center of the scene. A total beauty, with or without makeup.

"Okay, the humidity… Come on @lolavie," said the former "Friends," 52, who captioned her selfies tagging her new hair care line.







With or without makeup, combed or tousled, Aniston is always a beauty.



Aniston’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of praising her curls, with Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Octavia Spencer among those who celebrated the actress’s natural look in the comments. “It’s sexy hair in bed though,” she wrote. Ali Wentworthwhile Sarah Foster He added, “Honestly, I really like it.”

His photos were seen by three million people, who followed the same path as the famous: hundreds of thousands of comments encouraging and congratulating the actress for showing herself like this.







The first of two selfies Jennifer Aniston posted on her Instagram account.









The former “Friends” had fun blaming the humidity for the curls in her hair.



However, in recent weeks Aniston had cause for anger over another issue. She was not at all happy with the comments that have been made about her private life, especially in relation to why she did not have children.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter the actress said that people baselessly comment on different aspects of their personal lives. She added that they call her unpleasant for focusing on her career and not having children.







Jennifer Aniston in “”The Morning Show”, the series she stars in on Apple TV. Photo/AP



What Jennifer Aniston said about motherhood

The actress said that no one really knows or knows the details of her reproductive health or the intimate reasons for why didn’t he have children?

Aniston assured that it is time to overcome all these criticisms. In addition, he pointed out the gender differences when claiming the assembly of a family. “If a man marries more than once he is not questioned. However, the same is not true for women,” said

The star also added that she faced questions about her pregnancy several times at different times in her life. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005. And at the end of the relationship there were rumors that they would have divorced because Jennifer did not want to have children and she wanted to focus on her career.

Soon after, the actress married Justin Theroux. Immediately, many of her followers called her a selfish person because he only focused on his career and not on the family.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston finally divorced in 2017.

Jennifer Aniston and maternal love

When her character Rachel Green got pregnant on Friends, rumors about the actress’s possible pregnancy in real life began again. Then, Aniston decided to write a column in the Huffington Post that made it clear what she thought on the matter.







Jennifer Aniston, in “Friends”, where her character was pregnant in 20216. Photo/file



“I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up”, she said at the time, “The vast amount of resources being spent right now to find out whether or not I am pregnant, points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they are not married and have childrenyes,” he wrote.

And I add: “we don’t need to be married or be fathers or mothers. We have to determine our own ‘happy forever‘ with ourselves”, he insisted. “Yes, I can become a mother one day, I will be the first to let you know. I’m not looking for motherhood right now.”

Now, the actress has returned to refer to the comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reportr, since it seems that the press still trusts him to make that “dream” a reality.

“Am I still going to have twins?”, joked the actress, referring to the hundreds of covers with the same news that have been published over the years, “Am I still going to be a mother at 52?

“I used to take everything very personally, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief of ‘oh, he chose his career before having children’ “he said in the interview. “But no one has any idea why I don’t have children, what’s wrong with me on a personal level, on a medical level, and why I can’t…Can I have children? Nobody knows anything, and it was very painful to always have to respond on the subject.

