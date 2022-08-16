Jennifer Aniston spectacular at 53 in a bikini and without makeup

After returning from her idyllic vacation, actress Jennifer Aniston has shared some images with her followers in which she could not be more beautiful and natural. We love them!

We are in August and, like many celebrities, Jennifer Aniston He took the opportunity to take a break and enjoy a vacation in the sun with some friends. Now, just back from her getaway, the ‘Friends’ actress seems to have a bit of post-holiday depression, like the rest of us, and her way of returning (albeit mentally) to sandy beaches and crystal clear waters , has been share a selection of vacation photos on your Instagram account with a caption that cannot express more with less: “Take us back”.

In these vacation photos, You can see Jennifer Aniston more natural than ever, without makeup and without filters, enjoying the beach in a mismatched two-piece bikini that she has clearly put together herself by mixing one bikini top with another. At 53 years old, the actress has a very slim figure and a very toned bodyin addition to a nice tan and wavy hair from the sea water… Come on, she’s radiant and stupendous.

the post, which It already has a million and a half ‘likes’ in less than 24 hourshas fallen in love with its fans, since it does not show the typical idyllic and mega-studied photos that we can see in the account of any celebrity or influencer, but instead shows a Jennifer Aniston 100% authentic and real, on the beach, without makeup and disheveled and enjoying a few days off with his friends.

It is not the first time that Jennifer Aniston publishes a photo of her vacation without makeup. Without going any further, on July 25, while still on vacation, the one we will always associate with Rachel Green already published a selfie of her without makeup on the beach with air-dried wavy hair. A publication with which the actress also conquered all her followers.