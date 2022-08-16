Jennifer Aniston looks in a bikini at 53

Jennifer Aniston drew sighs from her followers after the “Friends” star showed off her figure while vacationing on the beach. The 53-year-old actress is one of the Hollywood figures who remains in excellent shape no matter how many years go by and with a pink bikini she showed that age does not matter to look beautiful and self-confident.

Although the holidays are over for the host of “The Morning Show”, it was not until after she returned from the beach that the actress was encouraged to share some of the moments she lived between the waves, the sea and the sun.

Aniston shared a couple of photos, on her Instagram account, where she can be seen sunbathing, enjoying the view offered by the sea and its endless waves, but during her vacation, the actress was accompanied by friends who walked alongside her in the sand.

According to “E! News” Jenn’s companions are nothing more and nothing less than the actor Jason Bateman, his co-star in the film “The Switch” and “Horrible Bosses”, and his wife Amanda Anka, with whom He has had a close friendship for many years.

But, as in everything, there is no deadline that is not met and the rest days are over for the actress who, at present, has concentrated on hosting the morning show “The Morning Show”, so, together with the photographs , wrote the caption: “Take us back.”

“You know, she’s supposedly famous and probably successful and you see the way she handles that with incredible normality and grounding,” the actor said in 2017, assuring that it was one of Aniston’s qualities that kept him very close. to her, because “it has taught her a lot about how to manage that and enjoy it without being too supportive”.

But now that Aniston is back in working life, she has hinted that she is preparing new projects, after the actress prepared a surprise for her father, actor John Aniston, whom she honored during this year’s Emmy Awards, for his career as an actor that began in 1962. What other surprises do you have in store?