Jennifer Aniston looks ‘impact silhouette’ in a tiny bikini at 53

The actress Jennifer Aniston surprised to post Instagram Photos from your last vacation beach.

the star of the series friends he showed off with a tiny bikinimade up of pink panties and a top triangular with a pronounced neckline, to show off your toned silhouette.

Aniston53, supplemented his look of beach wearing a pale straw hat, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a red sarong.

The producer also showed off her natural beauty by not wearing makeup on her face and her wet hair after diving into the sea.

The actress enjoyed a rest day in a beach of white sand and a sea of ​​turquoise water.

Jennifer Aniston she was not alone on her journey, as she was accompanied by two friends, including Jason Batemanhis co-star in the film Horrible Bosses, and his wife Amanda Anka.

The actress She has been friends with Bateman for many years and even considers him part of her family.

On the beach, the protagonist of Marley and Me showed the result of the intense exercise routine he performs daily. The producer dedicates at least 90 minutes a day to exercise, but when she is filming a project, she reduces the time.

Jennifer performs activities such as yoga, spinning and boxing, as well as cardiovascular exercises. The celebrity he usually rotates his exercises to always have a challenge.

