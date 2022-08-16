Jennifer Aniston causes a sensation by posing on the beach | Lifestyle

Karen Garcia

The 53-year-old actress fell in love with her fans with her toned abdomen.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Jennifer Aniston She is considered one of the most beautiful and successful actresses in recent decades, and it was not for less, since her participation as Rachel in the popular series ‘Friends’ made her win the hearts of the public.

And in social networks, she is not far behind, since she has more than 40 million followers, who are usually up to date with each content that the beautiful actress shares. this time Jennifer Aniston caused a sensation after she published some photos posing on the beach.

The postcards immediately left Internet users with their mouths open, and that is that at 53 years old, the famous boasts a toned abdomen, for which she was applauded for how good she looks.

In the images, Aniston can be seen enjoying a few days of vacation with a two-piece swimsuit, gold-framed sunglasses and a red pareo.

On the trip, Jennifer was accompanied by two friends, Jason Bateman, her co-star in the movie ‘Horrible Bosses’ and his wife, Amanda Anka, with whom she has had a close friendship for many years, she has even said that she considers them as part of your family.

Look at the images here: