Jennette McCurdy revealed in her book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ that she was jealous of Ariana Grande and explained the reason | Famous

Jennette McCurdy’s acting career is distinguished by her role as Sam Puckett in ‘iCarly’. Her character was so beloved by audiences that a year after the show ended, Jennette returned to play this fun, laid-back teen on the Nickelodeon series ‘Sam & Cat.’

His new series, also created by Dan Schneider, appeared as a spin-off of ‘iCarly’ and ‘Victorious’ that joined his path with Ariana Grande, who gave life to the naive and sweet Cat Valentine.

At the time, rumors of their feud were reported by various media. However, it was not until August 2022, with her book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ that Jennette was completely honest about the jealousy and envy she felt towards Ariana.

Plus, she revealed the straw that broke the camel’s back and made her forever mad at the ‘thank u next’ singer.

Jennette McCurdy and her feud with Ariana Grande: the beginning of jealousy

The ‘iCarly’ actress explained in her book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ that at first the ‘iCarly’ spin-off was going to be focused only on her character Sam.

“This was supposed to be ‘Just Puckett,’ the harrowing story of a brazen juvenile delinquent who becomes a school counselor.”

However, in the end, she ended up sharing the screen with Ariana Grande, who during the filming of the first season (the only one in the series) was experiencing the beginning of her successful career as a singer, something that did not sit well with Jennette.

According to McCurdy, during his time on ‘iCarly’ he had offers to participate in two films, but the production did not want to change the script so that he could take a little time off from the series and act in these tapes.

Instead, on ‘Sam & Cat,’ Ariana Grande was free to focus on her music career and skip the set.

“They told me that Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write about her absence in this episode by putting her character in a box. Are you kidding.

So do I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out of tune at the Billboard Music Awards? Fuck this.”

Little by little, Ariana’s success as a singer caused Jennette’s jealousy and anger against her to increase.

“Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I perform with a box. I am angry about that. And I’m mad at her. Jealous of her.”

McCurdy constantly compared her life to Grande’s, from their contrasting childhoods to the difference in success each had achieved by the time of ‘Sam & Cat’: for one thing, Ariana was on the most famous under 30 list. successful, while she had a “clothing line with a cat with its tongue sticking out” that was sold only at Walmart.

“I grew up in Garbage Grove in a fucking hoarder’s house with a mother with cancer who constantly cried about not being able to pay rent and utility bills.

Ariana grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, an idyllic and incredibly wealthy town, with a healthy mother who could buy her anything she wanted, whenever she wanted: Gucci bags, fancy vacations, Chanel suits…

I often make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s. I can’t help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t exactly try to hide her successes.”

The breaking point of Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande’s relationship: Tom Hanks had to do

Despite the jealousy and comparisons, the actress still did not feel completely broken before the shadow of the interpreter of ‘The Way’. However, an Ariana Grande story with Tom Hanks pushed her to the limit and broke her.

“Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house. That was the moment I broke down. I couldn’t take it anymore.

Musical performances and magazine covers… you name it, I’ll get over it. But playing a family game in the home of Tom Hanks, the National Treasure, two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee?

I’m fed up. I didn’t like him. I couldn’t get along.”

According to McCurdy, she could handle Ariana Grande succeeding as a pop star but her hanging out with Tom Hanks was the end of it.

“So now, every time he misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she deprived me of having that experience.”