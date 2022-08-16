James Gunn explains why the Infinity Stones weren’t part of the story of the first film

ll May 3, 2023 will be released in theaters Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn, at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new.

During one of his usual Q&A on Twitter, James Gunn spoke about the writing process of the first film and the evolution of the story, explaining that the inclusion of the Gems of the Infinite:

I didn’t know much when I proposed my story, and I didn’t know what it was going to happen in Infinity War and Endgame (The Infinity Stones were not part of history before I wrote Vol. 1). Once I started writing the film I knew the development of all the main characters apart from Gamora, whose story has changed.