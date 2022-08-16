James Cameron turns 68: what are his best movies?

During these 40 years of career, james cameron He has barely directed eight films. However, for the film director the phrase “quality before quantity” it is well directed. And it is that, most of her films were a success.

This success led him to proclaim himself as the “King of the world”, after ‘Titanic’ swept the box office. This Tuesday, August 16, the Canadian turns 68. In this note, you will know which are the five best films of his.

Best James Cameron Movies

‘Terminators’

A movie based on the year 2029, where machines rule the world. In this context, a human leader will reemerge, who will take charge of the situation: John Connor. His main rival will be precisely the strongest robot named Terminator. This film marked a before and after in science fiction.

‘Avatar’

is the year 2154 on a planet called Pandora. In this new habitat live the Na’vi, who are highly evolved beings. The atmosphere here is very poisonous; so hybrid humans, called avatars, are related to human minds. It is a film that hooks you from beginning to end.

‘Aliens, the return‘

It’s a science fiction movie. Ellen Ripley is rescued by Weyland-Yutani Corporation. The world does not believe that there is life on the planet LV-426But they will be in for a big surprise.

‘Titanic’

This film not only led to the fame of CameronAlso to Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet. Both actors gave life to jack and rose, respectively. This is a love story that transcended over the years. Without a doubt, it is one of the most remembered films in history.

‘Terminators 2’

The sequel to ‘Terminators’ It was more famous than its predecessor. In an attempt to eliminate Sarah Connor, an improved android is created: a T-1000. This will be in charge of destroying humans. However, this will be a good robot, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.