It lasts 2 hours and is one of the most watched in the world: the Netflix movie that is all the rage

Netflix premiered a highly innovative production for movie fans. The streaming company to watch series and movies presented Uncharted: Off the Mapa film that lasts 2 hours and that became a success: is among the 10 most viewed movies in the world today.

Of genre action and adventurethe movie released in February 2022 is directed by Reuben Fleischer and scripted by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum Y Matt Holloway. Meanwhile, it is starring two movie stars as Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlberg. Likewise, in the spectacular cast there are also great actors such as Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, tati gabrielle, Steven Waddington, Pingi Moli Y Tiernan Jones, among others. Notably is suitable for over 13 years.

Meanwhile, it is important to keep in mind that Uncharted: Off the Map is inspired by the famous video game Uncharted. Although it does not address issues that have to do with the history of each of the games, the truth is that the plot revolves around the origins of the protagonist’s beginnings. Acclaimed by young and old, this new movie Netflix It is already something to talk about among those who had the opportunity to see it.

What is Uncharted: Off the Map about, the Netflix movie that is a success

According to what the authorities of Netflix, Uncharted: Off the Map has the following synopsis: Cunning treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his renegade mentor Sully embark on a perilous adventure across the globe to find Magellan’s lost gold..

According to what the critics specified in IMDBone of the most important places in the world of cinema and entertainment, Uncharted: Off the Map has 6.4 approval points (more than 166,000 people voted), so it can be said that “is recommended” to see it.

Disney overtook Netflix in subscribers worldwide

With 221.1 million total subscribers in the sum of its different platforms, The Walt Disney Company surpassed for the first time Netflix in the number of global subscribers, according to a quarterly results report that company executives presented yesterday. The milestone, despite the fact that it represents a superiority of “barely” 400,000 subscribers (Netflix had announced 220.7 million last July), is evidence of the stage in which the so-called “streaming war” is.

Since it became known that the House of Mouse would bet on inserting itself in this market, analysts predicted that the domain of Netflix he would be put to the test; with a century-old studio, brands like Pixar, Marvel, ESPN either starwars and an economic power capable of nurturing its catalogues, it was a matter of time before Disney would reach the top. According to the report released in recent hours by the US media, Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the quarter, exceeding the expectations of experts and reaching a world total of 152.1 million. If subscriptions for other company services are added to this, such as Hulu, ESPN+either Star+ in Latin America, the number grows to 221.1 million.