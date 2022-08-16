Invisible women in the great medical discoveries

How many times have you seen streets, auditoriums or rooms with the name of a woman and how many with that of a man? The invisibility that came to your mind is the same that is presented in the medicine and the science

Berenice Chavarria Tenorio / Cimac News

Mexico City.- For centuries, the world of medicine and the science has been carried out by men, hence the main discoveries are attributed to them and they are even registered with their names, making clear the exclusion and invisibility who have lived the women for decades.

To better understand, analyze the following: how many times have you seen streets, auditoriums or rooms with the name of a woman and how many with that of a man? The invisibility that came to your mind is the same that is presented in the medicine and the science.

Fournier’s gangrene, Alzheimer’s, Down’s Syndrome‎, Parkinson’s or Pap smears are some of the conditions or treatments that bear the name of their discoverers.

But it is important to mention that they did not come to these discoveries alone, as is the case with Martha Gautier, scientific who co-discovered the chromosome responsible for Down Syndrome in 1959. However, despite the years of research that led to understanding this genetic disorder, this advance was attributed only to John Langdon Haydon Down and later to two more scientists.

“It was Marthe Gautier who actually did the cell cultures, analyzed the metaphases, and realized that Down syndrome patients had 47 chromosomes. Consequently, it is clear that her crucial contribution had not received, until now, the appropriate credit, ”said the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the document. Trisomy 21: authorship claimed.

Photography: Pixabay

Another case is that of the study known as pap smearwhich is named after Georges Papanicolau, who – together with his wife Andromachi “Mary” Mavrogeni – discovered the test that is performed to diagnose cervical cancer.

What needs to be mentioned is that Mary, who in addition to his wife, was his assistant laboratory and subject of research, has not been recognized as a fundamental part of said discovery, even remaining invisible in the name given to the study.

“She was very devoted to him in his work; she organized her home life to make sure there were no distractions, ”said Olga Stamatiou, great-niece of Georges pap smear to the BBC.

It was Mary who for 20 years, every day, took “vaginal smear” tests to help research that her husband made. Between domestic and scientific tasks, this is how the woman for several years to finally be erased from the history.

Photography: Pixabay

“Beside me was my dear wife. If I was able to accomplish anything useful it was largely thanks to her help and devotion. Yes, I owe a lot to her loyalty and effort ”, Papanicolau acknowledged; however, it wasn’t enough to name her discovery in a different way that didn’t give him all the credit.

And no, it is not about demeriting the medical advances that have saved the lives of thousands of women. It all falls back on the importance of naming women as part of the science and the Healthsame that has been analyzed from the masculine vision for decades to the degree of unifying symptoms or ailments that present themselves in a differentiated way between one person and another.

there’s the revolution: in mentioning Marthe Gautier and Mary Mavrogeni as part of the story. So we can stop referring to a study that concerns us women as “Papanicolaou” -erasing what is behind its discovery- and keeping the term “cervical cytology”, because we cannot and should not give up more space.