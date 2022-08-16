In Mexico, pharmacy offices are a “hoax” and “could even endanger life,” according to López-Gatell

It seems that the last ENSANUT, the National Health Survey, put its finger on the sore spot in pharmacy offices. Based on the 2021 version of COVID-19, the survey found that one in five interviewees attend to their health needs in clinics adjacent to pharmaciesor CAF, for short.

Now, the undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, has said that the CAF “cover a need“but they do”very precariously“.

“It is desirable that there are no“, he sentenced.

Attention without long queues

The CAFs have skyrocketed in the last eight years, according to Undersecretary López-Gatell at a press conference. His main problem is that, the official assures, the doctors in the CAFs are under pressure “because they have to write prescriptions for multiple medications“.”That is the main interest, it is not giving consultation, it is not solving health problems“, he added.

The scheme is attractive because the promise is to solve health problems immediately, but “someone who has diabetes, hypertension or lung disease (…) these clinics are not going to solve them or could even endanger their health and life“, López-Gatell said. That is the reason why the official classifies them as a “big hoax“.

The undersecretary admitted that the CAFs fill a gap in the public health service in Mexico, which is to be able to access necessary care without having to go through a bureaucratic system that involves standing in lines or having long waiting times. The result is that reported by the ENSANUT, where 18% of those surveyed said they go to CAFs for care, as can be seen in the following graph:





CAFs are much more widely used in urban areas than in rural areas, as can be seen in the following graph from ENSANUT:





Regardless of the popularity of the CAFs, the undersecretary emphasized the working conditions of the doctors who work in the clinics. “These are very precarious conditions, there is a whole issue of labor justice or even compliance with laws related to working conditions that could be being systematically violated in these adjacent officesLopez-Gatell said.

Given that doctors are pressured to prescribe many medications, the undersecretary said that many of them are not correctly indicated, and even stated that there are reported cases of people who died from complications after receiving medicine prescribed by pharmacy offices. “In COVID we saw very problematic the abuse of antibiotics, steroids, which caused many complications or even death, in people who were treated in these offices“, he accused.

According to the president of the National Association of Pharmacies of Mexico, Antonio Pascual, interviewed by The Economist, in the country there are between 16,000 and 18,000 pharmacies that offer the medical office service.