‘I’m very proud of her’

Since 2019, in which he appeared alongside Becky Lynch attacking Baron Corbin, that Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock (or The Rock)does not appear in WWE. However, the American actor did not withdraw from the company that saw him succeed, without leaving his heir. Simone Johnson, the former wrestler’s daughter, recently had her NXT debut.

The eldest daughter of La Roca got into the ring for the first time in a live show of the company, under the name of Ava Raine. And in this way, the young fighter thus became the fourth generation of her family to be present in the business of which until recently Vince McHahon was president and CEO.

