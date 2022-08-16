‘I’m very proud of her’

Since 2019, in which he appeared alongside Becky Lynch attacking Baron Corbin, that Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock (or The Rock)does not appear in WWE. However, the American actor did not withdraw from the company that saw him succeed, without leaving his heir. Simone Johnson, the former wrestler’s daughter, recently had her NXT debut.

The eldest daughter of La Roca got into the ring for the first time in a live show of the company, under the name of Ava Raine. And in this way, the young fighter thus became the fourth generation of her family to be present in the business of which until recently Vince McHahon was president and CEO.

read also



WWE: Vince McMahon retires at 77







Vince McMahon resigns from his position in WWE after investigation for diversion of money





In his live show debut in Florida, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter made a segment for the NXT brand, where young promises tend to be given the opportunity to appear on television. The professional wrestler made a promo in which she showed part of her talent with the microphone with which her father shone long ago.

What does the Rock say about his daughter?

And recentlyThe Rock was asked about his daughter’s debut in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the occasion, the former Samoan wrestler expressed the happiness he feels for his heiress, in addition to praising his character and name in the ring.

“Yes, I am very proud of her. Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, debuted in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well: she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. She is Ave Raine“, proudly concluded the winner of ten world championships.

Let us also remember, that in a more distant way, they are also relatives of the actor fighters like Roman Reigns, Rikishi, The Usos (children of the above) and the deceased umaga.