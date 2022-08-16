Ikea products for your home that you will not find cheaper

It’s no secret: Ikea It is one of the places where we can best take care of equipping our house, and when it comes to rooms, bedrooms or living rooms, even more so. And not only because we have here an unbeatable and very practical arrangement to integrate in a modern and current spacebut because a large part of all the pieces that are given in the Swedish brand are intended for uses of all styles.

So much so that it is customary to see how in their catalog they occasionally offer us discounted products that have a fantastic design with which to face our space in an interesting and classy way. One of them, for example, is a prominent piece of furniture to equip in your room that appears as the best seller and that takes all eyes. But there is more, and we know that they will be to your total liking.

Ikea now has low prices to organize your home

A home is a home, regardless of the square meters it has, even if there are many of us at home. And it can be a place cozy, comfortable and with plenty of space to integrate furniture and decoration elements that, if we have the right ideas, we can do to get the most out of it. That is what we have found at the moment with Ikea’s economic proposals, and we know that you will not find them the same elsewhere.

For some years now, Ikea has been working far beyond its classics and collaborating with design greats and highly regarded firms to launch products that leave no one indifferent. In those, and enjoying what are the proposals that more we may like In a more than satisfactory way for all, we find, for example, a divan furniture to place in our bedroom and that looks like it will be one of the best sellers.

The Ikea bedroom divan and other ideas

Light colors, natural light and suspended furniture (such as bedside tables) can work miracles. It’s more; if we are to have a smaller bedroom, or at least one of more compact dimensions than one of which it may be the main one, furniture of this type will be the best. This is what Ikea wanted to do and demonstrate with this proposal. We are talking about the outstanding piece of furniture hemnes divan for our room.

The same, which is being one of the great sensations of the moment to equip our room, it is a divan with three drawers and two mattresses with which you will get everything you need to get the space you are looking for. This is formulated as a sofa, single bed, double bed and storage, all in a single piece of furniture. In addition, with it you can pull the box spring out and you will quickly and easily get a comfortable double bed for guests. It has a price of 319 euros.

The self-styled Kallax shelf as the perfect organizer

With the intention that clutter does not dominate us and we can find a perfect space for our days, articles, books, collectibles and those others that we had in a temporary place for months, we have found in Ikea a perfect organizer in the form of bookshelf that he is particularly liking. We speak, in this case, of the Kallax shelfthe same one that is now presented as one of the most attractive for all our environments.

Probably the most famous of the chain, it offers an air of modernity and a own style To captivate your space, this white one allows you to either stand it up and use it as a shelf, or lay it down and use it as a sideboard. With it you can display your favorite objects on the open shelves or add accessories to create a personalized solution with closed storage. It is now priced at less than 57 euros.

Your donkey for clothes, the best invention to have everything in order

And it is that Ikea is the store that offers more solutions so you can have your home neat and well organized, both in the bedroom and in the bathroom, the kitchen and, in general, in any room of the house. In this way, he succeeds with one of his best inventions and solutions, the same one that has been copied by several other networks. In this sense, we are talking about the donkey for clothes from the Mulig series, a complete success.

This, as you see in the image, is a donkey for clothes a fantastic piece of furniture that will help you keep everything in order in your bedroom. With a design and in white, it has a plastic base that prevents the surface from scratching and is ideal for combining with other products. This made of steel and polyester powder coating for its structure, with a tube that is made of polypropylene plastic, and as a whole a quality piece of furniture is formed that guarantees strength and durability. It has a price in the store of just 9 euros.