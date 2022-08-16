“I was Will Smith’s last hug” before Chris Rock was slapped at the 2022 Oscars

The Colombian singer, Sebastián Yatra confessed a peculiar moment that occurred prior to the strong slap of Will Smith a Chris Rock. Sebastián Yatra reveals a curious detail of Will Smith’s strong slap to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar gala | Font: diffusion



It has been almost four months since Will Smith starred in an embarrassing incident at the last gala of the Oscars 2022, where he gave a strong slap to Chris Rock in the middle of the stage.

In that sense, who was also present that night was Sebastián Yatra, who has given an unprecedented detail of the peculiar moment. What is it about? Here we tell you.

Sebastián Yatra and his time at the Oscars 2022

In an interview for the program “No one says anything”, Sebastián Yatra revealed some details of his presentation in the oscars 2022a very important moment for the Colombian, which meant a big step for his musical career.

The singer confessed that he felt very excited when he stepped on the stage of the awards gala, where he sang “Dos oruguitas”, the theme of the tape “Encanto”, where the interpreter participated, and which was nominated for best original theme.

“He represents Colombia and that was very spectacular for me. I felt like representing the 600 million humans who speak Spanish (…). “It was an extreme adrenaline rush, I had never felt it like this in my life (…) I am going to sing at the Oscars with the world watching me, most of whom have no idea who I am, and I am representing all Latinos and I say , ‘Parce, if I do it well I get to the top of the mountain, but if I don’t run out of rope’”accurate.





Sebastián Yatra recounts a peculiar moment he lived with Will Smith before the slap

As if that were not enough, the interpreter of “Red Heels” spoke about the eventful moment he lived Will Smith when giving a strong slap to the comedian Chris Rock. The Colombian singer specified that, seconds before the slap, he was the last person to hug Will Smith.

“I had Will Smith and Denzel Washington. I was Will Smith’s last hug, after I gave him the hug, the man left (…) “he pointed between laughs Sebastian Yatra.

Immediately afterwards, the hosts of the program did not hesitate to joke with the moment, since it is the first time that Yatra publicly reveals this moment that left more than one shocked, during the live broadcast of the 2022 Academy Awards.