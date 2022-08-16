“I don’t like to say conspiracy”: he looked for Checo Pérez’s place and now he denied problems in his team

Despite Czech Perez He has the best Formula 1 season of his career, being in a team as important as Red Bull Racing generates that there are always rumors about possible changes in the drivers that defend the team.

One of them is Pierre Gasly, who sounds to replace the Mexican Czech Perez. In an interview with “GPFans”, he talked about the moment he lives in Alphatauri: “No, I don’t like to say conspiracy, but we have a sport in which there are so many parameters that have to be aligned to make it work the way you want”.

Gasly has his worst season in Formula 1.

Along the same lines, the Frenchman added: “Especially when you talk about milliseconds or hundredths of a second, which this year can mean that you are two rows ahead or two rows behind. It is clear that there are more incidents that can happen sometimes and they have a much bigger impact on your bottom line.

