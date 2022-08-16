“I don’t like to say conspiracy”: he looked for Checo Pérez’s place and now he denied problems in his team

Despite Czech Perez He has the best Formula 1 season of his career, being in a team as important as Red Bull Racing generates that there are always rumors about possible changes in the drivers that defend the team.

One of them is Pierre Gasly, who sounds to replace the Mexican Czech Perez. In an interview with “GPFans”, he talked about the moment he lives in Alphatauri: “No, I don’t like to say conspiracy, but we have a sport in which there are so many parameters that have to be aligned to make it work the way you want”.

Gasly has his worst season in Formula 1.

Along the same lines, the Frenchman added: “Especially when you talk about milliseconds or hundredths of a second, which this year can mean that you are two rows ahead or two rows behind. It is clear that there are more incidents that can happen sometimes and they have a much bigger impact on your bottom line.

Furthermore, Pierre Gasly stated: “We had a lot more incidents than in previous years that affected our performance with car damage sometimes coming out of nowhere, floor damage, a couple of brake issues here and there, sometimes there are a couple of timing issues.”

Checo is third in the drivers’ championship.

Gasly and his performance

On the other hand, the pilot who could be the substitute for Guadalajara Czech Perez in the future he clarified: “They are small things but in the end, when you see how tight the midfield is, it made us finish 11 or 12 when we could be eighth or ninth”.

Finally, Pierre Gasly closed his analysis of the current season: “Looking back, seeing that, okay, we could easily have 10 or 15 more points in the Championship.”