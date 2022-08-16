hugs and kisses with the new girlfriend in front of Shakira!

It complicates the situation between Shakira and Piqué . While waiting to find an agreement for the custody of the children and the division of common property (including a luxury private jet that neither of them wants to give up), the Colombian singer has to deal with some “lack of respect” by the former partner. The Barcelona defender would be experiencing a new romance with a younger girl. According to The Sun, the lucky one would be called Clara Chia Marti : all his social accounts would have been removed to protect his image and not to circulate his photos.

Piqué and the new girlfriend

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who works for him, organizing events. They’ve been silent about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what’s going on. People helped them keep the romance a secret, which is very serious. “, a source blurted out. The Gossip No Like program added that the footballer has already presented the girl to her parents. “The problem is that her parents live right next to Shakira, who intends to build a wall to isolate herself from everything, covering her former in-laws and of course Clara.”. For 12 years Piqué’s mother was the only friend of Shakira in Barcelona but now the woman would take the side of the son. This is one of the many reasons that would have prompted the pop star to decide to leave Spain and return to live in Miami.